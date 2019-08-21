Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 1.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 86.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,379. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.7596 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

