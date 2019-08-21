Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $240.99. 1,145,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,414. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $232.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.34 and a 200 day moving average of $247.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,195,620. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

