Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $768,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $214,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,875,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $773,135.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,833.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,154 shares of company stock worth $13,170,221 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.55. 10,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.98. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $140.95 and a 12 month high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

