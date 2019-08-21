Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,110 American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. American Water Works accounts for approximately 2.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.17. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $380,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,042,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $4,090,814 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

