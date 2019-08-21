ShowHand (HAND) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $21,440.00 and $4,216.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00266396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.01317020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022298 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00093228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.