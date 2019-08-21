Sigma Planning Corp Has $406,000 Position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. TT International raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. TT International now owns 69,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,881 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $49,921,000 after acquiring an additional 195,773 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,405 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,936 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after acquiring an additional 106,512 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Hat stock remained flat at $$187.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $189.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.72 and a 200-day moving average of $184.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The open-source software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $934.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.58 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair lowered Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Hat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.37.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

