Sigma Planning Corp Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 265.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 189,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.75 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,842. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.56%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

