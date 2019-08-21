Sigma Planning Corp Invests $390,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 178.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $118,000.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.88. 23,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,896. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

