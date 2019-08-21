Sigma Planning Corp Sells 418 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,842,000 after acquiring an additional 379,298 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,954,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. 14,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

