Sigma Planning Corp Takes $462,000 Position in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $13,773,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $68,653,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $36,396,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $854,000.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.16 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $31,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WYND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,699. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.