SingularDTV Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Liqui, OKEx and Binance. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $115,105.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00267614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.01314321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022073 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00092664 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Liqui, ChaoEX, Binance, Livecoin, Braziliex, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

