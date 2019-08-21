SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,640 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.00. 766,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,445. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $81.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average is $120.80.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.