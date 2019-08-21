SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,100 Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.46. The stock had a trading volume of 35,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,790. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $149.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.76, a P/E/G ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. TheStreet cut shares of Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $152.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

