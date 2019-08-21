SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Allstate by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,965,000 after buying an additional 1,620,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,854,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,409,000 after buying an additional 204,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,468,000 after buying an additional 391,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,279,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,822,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $3,628,850.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.50. 46,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.