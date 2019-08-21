SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $1.37 Million in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

IGIB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. 48,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,924. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51.

