SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 4,067 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,576,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.27. 48,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,704. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

