SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 794 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,191,274.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

