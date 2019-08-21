SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,730 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 1.57% of SmartFinancial worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in SmartFinancial by 86.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 53,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 141,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 497,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SmartFinancial by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in SmartFinancial by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,812. The firm has a market cap of $286.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SmartFinancial Inc has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

