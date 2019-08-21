Smartlands (SLT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,378.00

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Smartlands token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00008003 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Over the last seven days, Smartlands has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Smartlands has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $1,378.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00266970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01310088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00092709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Smartlands

Smartlands’ launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands. Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

