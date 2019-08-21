SnapCoin Achieves Market Cap of $347,114.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $347,114.00 and approximately $24,570.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.04837081 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SnapCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,689,398 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

