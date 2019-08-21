Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Sells $4,231,500.00 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Ronen Faier sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $4,231,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,511,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.85. 1,348,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $89.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.77.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

