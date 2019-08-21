Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.74, approximately 7,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 846,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Soliton in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Soliton in the second quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Soliton in the second quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Soliton in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soliton in the first quarter worth $162,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

