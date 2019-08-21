Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.34. 73,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,678. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $374.10.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

