Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.10. The company had a trading volume of 174,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,807. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $137.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

