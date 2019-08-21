Sonata Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. The stock had a trading volume of 284,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.34. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $128.22.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

