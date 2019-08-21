Sonata Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,161,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,850 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,391,000. Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,330,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,451,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,174,000 after purchasing an additional 255,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 217,815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.57. 16,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $92.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

