Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of CWB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

