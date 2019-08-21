Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Zoetis by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.13.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $127.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,309. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $512,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $260,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,788.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,432 shares of company stock worth $5,083,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

