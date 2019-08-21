Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,033,530. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

