SounDAC (XSD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $207.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 97.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 97.1% against the dollar. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $886,781.00 and $207.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00034508 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002220 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000544 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

