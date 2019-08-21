Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA) Shares Up 18.9%

Southern Arc Minerals Inc (CVE:SA) shares shot up 18.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, 4,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64.

Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Southern Arc Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SA)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Japan, Indonesia, Serbia, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other base metals. Southern Arc Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

