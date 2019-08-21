Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,329 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Southern by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,768. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $14,554,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,063.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,761 shares of company stock worth $42,205,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

