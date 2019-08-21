SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after buying an additional 1,253,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $618,297,000 after buying an additional 616,591 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,051,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $565,511,000 after buying an additional 173,161 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,115,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $553,606,000 after buying an additional 889,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,167.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,541 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 333,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,591,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.