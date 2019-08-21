SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Decreased by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 12.9% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 181.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,591.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,522. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.