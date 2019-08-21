SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is PFG Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.46. 26,568,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,584,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.88. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.