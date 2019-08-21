SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 275.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,192. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

