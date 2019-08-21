Spectrum Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after buying an additional 6,120,966 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $472,377,000 after buying an additional 3,366,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,518,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $231,123,000 after buying an additional 2,273,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,229,145,000 after buying an additional 2,195,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 127,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,917,878. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $79,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

