Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Stake Raised by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Spire comprises about 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Spire worth $24,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Spire by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Spire by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,768,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

SR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 63.71%.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Spire from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

In related news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.