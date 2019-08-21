Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT):

8/20/2019 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Consumer Edge. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.

7/31/2019 – Spotify Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $172.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating.

SPOT traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.76. 961,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,508. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.85. Spotify Technology SA has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology SA will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

