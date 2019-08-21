Sprouts Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Sprouts has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $435,351.00 and $194.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sprouts Coin Profile

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,718,150,670,350 coins. Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

