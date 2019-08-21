StableUSD (USDS) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $581,191.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00266396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.01317020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022298 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00093228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 4,029,448 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

