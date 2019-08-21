Stakenet Hits Market Cap of $6.62 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $798,767.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00886272 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005554 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 92,058,732 coins and its circulating supply is 87,170,369 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.