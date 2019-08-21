Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Sells $5,799,498.96 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,937. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

