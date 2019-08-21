State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 292 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $51,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,725,000 after acquiring an additional 103,001 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 16,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.57. 58,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,973. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.86 and a 200 day moving average of $347.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.