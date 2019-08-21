State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $54.49 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,793 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $54,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 766,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.89. 37,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.