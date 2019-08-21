State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $61.90 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Progressive worth $61,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $3,635,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 381,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Progressive by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 40,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,474.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $979,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,412,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,310 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.