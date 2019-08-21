State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Valero Energy worth $52,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,707,000 after acquiring an additional 127,138 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,361,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $624,463,000 after acquiring an additional 233,009 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,595,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,973,000 after acquiring an additional 204,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,495,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,658,000 after acquiring an additional 564,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 42,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,999. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $122.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

