State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 91,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of General Motors worth $64,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of General Motors by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 253.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. 1,222,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070,865. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

