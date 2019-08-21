State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,672 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $56,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after buying an additional 448,325 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $349,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.34. 271,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

In other Marriott International news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,335 shares of company stock worth $9,560,661 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

