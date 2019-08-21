State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,223 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 792,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $68,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,008 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,378,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,702 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,307,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,532,000 after acquiring an additional 602,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,806,000 after purchasing an additional 489,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 360,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,309. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,645,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,985.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.